Several Adams County elected officials to receive salary increase

QUINCY (WGEM) - Several Adams County elected officials are set to receive a raise, it will be their first one since 2006.

As part of the new Illinois budget, Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider said that all sheriffs in the state will be paid 80 percent of what the state’s attorney makes.

“The county had no say in the sheriff’s salary raise. That was completely dictated by the state but it was also funded by the state,” Snider said.

Snider said that will bring Sheriff Rich Wagner’s salary up from $98,000 to $146,000 with about $100,000 of that coming from the state’s funds, not the county’s.

“The nice part of that is the net savings to the county is going to be $32,000 because the state’s going to reimburse that salary and $100,000. Therefore we don’t have to pay the whole sheriff’s salary anymore,” Snider said.

Snider said part of that savings will be used for raises for a $400 raise for board members, a $1,000 raise for committee chairs and a $1,600 raise for the chairman. The county clerk and county treasurer also will receive a raise.

He said the raises won’t come in to place until after elections in November.

