WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (May 13) Talton Brothers Sign National Letters Of Intent At Monroe City High And The QND Lady Raiders Lock Up A Regional Championship On The IHSA Soccer Pitch

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Monroe City High basketball program has seen it’s fair share of outstanding student-athletes develop their games on the prep hardwood wearing the “Black & Gold” over the years, and earlier today, two of those heralded players signed National Letters Of Intent. Josiah and Joshua Talton are now “officially” headed to John Wood next season after signing their NLI’s in front of family and friends this morning just after 10:45 a.m. Now the talented twins will head to “The Gem City” in the fall to join head coach Brad Hoyt’s program as they strive to bring home another Region Championship next season. We’ll check in with the Talton Brothers on their big day in Titletown.

The Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders soccer team was in the hunt for another IHSA Regional Championship on the soccer pitch earlier today in “The Gem City.” QND played host to the Lady Tigers of Beardstown at Advance Physical Therapy Field looking to lock up their fifth win in a row as well as keep their state title hopes alive. We’ll venture to 10th & Jackson and find out of Lia Quintero and Company can tame the Tigers.

On the college baseball diamond, the GLVC Tournament roles on with Quincy University back in action against the University of Indianapolis in St. Louis. We’ll have an update and details to find out if the Hawks will be able to go (2-0) during post-season play as they face the Greyhounds of U-Indy a bit earlier than they may have expected. We’ll have the latest....

