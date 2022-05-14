Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (May 13) Talton Brothers Sign National Letters Of Intent At Monroe City High And The QND Lady Raiders Lock Up A Regional Championship On The IHSA Soccer Pitch

QU Hawks Continue Their Winning Streak At The GLVC Baseball Tourney
MC Panthers All-State Guard Joshua Talton Issues Verbal Commit To John Wood
MC Panthers All-State Guard Joshua Talton Issues Verbal Commit To John Wood
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Monroe City High basketball program has seen it’s fair share of outstanding student-athletes develop their games on the prep hardwood wearing the “Black & Gold” over the years, and earlier today, two of those heralded players signed National Letters Of Intent. Josiah and Joshua Talton are now “officially” headed to John Wood next season after signing their NLI’s in front of family and friends this morning just after 10:45 a.m. Now the talented twins will head to “The Gem City” in the fall to join head coach Brad Hoyt’s program as they strive to bring home another Region Championship next season. We’ll check in with the Talton Brothers on their big day in Titletown.

The Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders soccer team was in the hunt for another IHSA Regional Championship on the soccer pitch earlier today in “The Gem City.” QND played host to the Lady Tigers of Beardstown at Advance Physical Therapy Field looking to lock up their fifth win in a row as well as keep their state title hopes alive. We’ll venture to 10th & Jackson and find out of Lia Quintero and Company can tame the Tigers.

On the college baseball diamond, the GLVC Tournament roles on with Quincy University back in action against the University of Indianapolis in St. Louis. We’ll have an update and details to find out if the Hawks will be able to go (2-0) during post-season play as they face the Greyhounds of U-Indy a bit earlier than they may have expected. We’ll have the latest....

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (May 13) “Sports Extra” Former QHS Running Back Jirehl Brock Preps For Summer Workouts With Iowa State And Tri-State Track & Field Athletes Shine At Class 1A Sectionals At Beardstown

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Former QHS Football Standout Jirehl Brock Offers Insight On His New Role At Iowa State With The Cyclones

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (May 12)

Updated: May. 13, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (May 12) West Hancock Lady Titans Play Host To Payson-Seymour On The IHSA Softball Dirt And The Warsaw Bass Fishing Team Prepares To Reel In A State Championship Trophy

Updated: May. 13, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
West Hancock Rolls To A Dramatic Victory Over Payson-Seymour On The IHSA Softball Dirt

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (May 12) Part I

Updated: May. 13, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (May 12) Quincy University Hawks Open GLVC Baseball Tournament Action At The Lou Brock Sports Center And The Lady Raiders Of QND Prepare For Regional Championship Showdown On The IHSA Soccer Pitch Against Beardstown

Updated: May. 13, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy University Hawks Pound The Lions Of Lindenwood On The GLVC Tournament Diamond

Sports

GLVC Baseball Tournament Update: Quincy University Hawks Set To Return To Action On The Post-Season Diamond This Afternoon At 3:00 PM

Updated: May. 13, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Baseball Team Set To Return To Action Today Earlier Than Expected At GLVC Baseball Tournament

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (May 11)

Updated: May. 13, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (May 11) Illini West Baseball Team Battles To Post A “Senior Day” Win Against Brown County In Carthage And The Quincy Blue Devils Post Impressive 9-Run Shutout Victory Over Unity On The IHSA Baseball Diamond

Updated: May. 13, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Blue Devils Post A Shutout Against The Unity Mustangs On The IHSA Baseball Diamond

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (May 11)

Updated: May. 12, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (May 11) Carla Passini Steps Down As Head Coach Of The Quincy University Lady Hawks Softball Program After 7 Seasons

Updated: May. 12, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy University Is Now Conducting A National Search For A New Head Coach For The Lady Hawks Softball Program