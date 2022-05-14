WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (May 13) “Sports Extra” Former QHS Running Back Jirehl Brock Preps For Summer Workouts With Iowa State And Tri-State Track & Field Athletes Shine At Class 1A Sectionals At Beardstown

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, May 13, 2022

IHSA Girls Soccer

Regional Championship

Beardstown 0

Quincy Notre Dame 5

QND: Lia Quintero (3 Goals)

Macomb 0

Normal U-High 5

MSHSAA Baseball

Class 1 District 13 Quarterfinals

North Shelby 5

Brashear 4

Knox County 7

Marion County 1

Class 2 District 5 Quarterfinals

Silex 11

Paris 3

Class 2 District 6 Quarterfinals

Schuyler County 13

Milan 0

Scotland County 4

Canton 1

Class 3 District 6 Quarterfinals

Mark Twain 9

Monroe City 10

South Shelby 6

Highland 5

Class 4 District 6

Wright City 7

Bowling Green 6

IHSA Baseball

Quincy 9

Brown County 0

QHS: Blue Devils Now (15-11) On The Season

BC: Hornets Slide To (21-5) On The Season

QHS: Post-Season Update!

Blue Devils Will Face Granite City

Thursday, May 26, 2022 (4:30 PM)

Site: Alton, Illinois

IHSA Softball

Quincy 1

Sacred Heart-Griffin 2

Macomb 4

Brown County 5

College Baseball

GLVC Tournament

Quincy University 4

Indianapolis 3

QU: Hawks Now (2-0) In Tourney Play & (32-20) On The Season

QU: Lance Logsdon (2-For-4)

QU: Nolan Wosman (2-For-4) / HR / RBI / R

QU: Luke Napleton (1-For-3) / 2B / RBI / BB

Next Game: Saturday At 4: 00 PM vs. Lewis University

