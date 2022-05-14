Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (May 13) “Sports Extra” Former QHS Running Back Jirehl Brock Preps For Summer Workouts With Iowa State And Tri-State Track & Field Athletes Shine At Class 1A Sectionals At Beardstown

Macomb Lady Bombers Face Normal U-High On The Soccer Pitch For A Regional Title
Former QHS Football Standout Jirehl Brock Ready For New Challenges At ISU
Former QHS Football Standout Jirehl Brock Ready For New Challenges At ISU(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, May 13, 2022

IHSA Girls Soccer

Regional Championship

Beardstown 0

Quincy Notre Dame 5

QND: Lia Quintero (3 Goals)

Macomb 0

Normal U-High 5

MSHSAA Baseball

Class 1 District 13 Quarterfinals

North Shelby 5

Brashear 4

Knox County 7

Marion County 1

Class 2 District 5 Quarterfinals

Silex 11

Paris 3

Class 2 District 6 Quarterfinals

Schuyler County 13

Milan 0

Scotland County 4

Canton 1

Class 3 District 6 Quarterfinals

Mark Twain 9

Monroe City 10

South Shelby 6

Highland 5

Class 4 District 6

Wright City 7

Bowling Green 6

IHSA Baseball

Quincy 9

Brown County 0

QHS: Blue Devils Now (15-11) On The Season

BC: Hornets Slide To (21-5) On The Season

QHS: Post-Season Update!

Blue Devils Will Face Granite City

Thursday, May 26, 2022 (4:30 PM)

Site: Alton, Illinois

IHSA Softball

Quincy 1

Sacred Heart-Griffin 2

Macomb 4

Brown County 5

College Baseball

GLVC Tournament

Quincy University 4

Indianapolis 3

QU: Hawks Now (2-0) In Tourney Play & (32-20) On The Season

QU: Lance Logsdon (2-For-4)

QU: Nolan Wosman (2-For-4) / HR / RBI / R

QU: Luke Napleton (1-For-3) / 2B / RBI / BB

Next Game: Saturday At 4: 00 PM vs. Lewis University

