WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (May 13) “Sports Extra” Former QHS Running Back Jirehl Brock Preps For Summer Workouts With Iowa State And Tri-State Track & Field Athletes Shine At Class 1A Sectionals At Beardstown
Macomb Lady Bombers Face Normal U-High On The Soccer Pitch For A Regional Title
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Friday, May 13, 2022
IHSA Girls Soccer
Regional Championship
Beardstown 0
Quincy Notre Dame 5
QND: Lia Quintero (3 Goals)
Macomb 0
Normal U-High 5
MSHSAA Baseball
Class 1 District 13 Quarterfinals
North Shelby 5
Brashear 4
Knox County 7
Marion County 1
Class 2 District 5 Quarterfinals
Silex 11
Paris 3
Class 2 District 6 Quarterfinals
Schuyler County 13
Milan 0
Scotland County 4
Canton 1
Class 3 District 6 Quarterfinals
Mark Twain 9
Monroe City 10
South Shelby 6
Highland 5
Class 4 District 6
Wright City 7
Bowling Green 6
IHSA Baseball
Quincy 9
Brown County 0
QHS: Blue Devils Now (15-11) On The Season
BC: Hornets Slide To (21-5) On The Season
QHS: Post-Season Update!
Blue Devils Will Face Granite City
Thursday, May 26, 2022 (4:30 PM)
Site: Alton, Illinois
IHSA Softball
Quincy 1
Sacred Heart-Griffin 2
Macomb 4
Brown County 5
College Baseball
GLVC Tournament
Quincy University 4
Indianapolis 3
QU: Hawks Now (2-0) In Tourney Play & (32-20) On The Season
QU: Lance Logsdon (2-For-4)
QU: Nolan Wosman (2-For-4) / HR / RBI / R
QU: Luke Napleton (1-For-3) / 2B / RBI / BB
Next Game: Saturday At 4: 00 PM vs. Lewis University
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.