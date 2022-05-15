Advertisement

2022 Bridge the Gap to Health Race raises money for the YWCA

Bridge the Gap 2022
Bridge the Gap 2022(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Over 700 runners participated in the 22nd annual Bridge the Gap, an annual run put on by Quincy Medical Group to help raise money for a specific cause. This year’s proceeds went to the YWCA, a local organization which helps the homeless get back on their feet.

“More folks that come into our program, they’re going to receive not just safe housing but also they will be able to address their health conditions,” said YWCA Executive Director Maria Rench.

Rench said they are hopeful to raise enough money today to invest in at least five more units for the homeless. She said it will be very beneficial, especially now since homelessness has been on the rise.

Bridge the Gap hosted multiple runs throughout the morning and afternoon. The run traditionally makes use of Memorial and Bayview Bridges, but due to the recent construction work, the race was redirected along Bicentennial Park, Bill Klinger Trail and smaller, scenic bridges throughout Quincy.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Gilker, Jr
Quincy man found guilty of sexual assault, exploitation of a child
Jonathan Lewin
Lewin declines Quincy Police Chief position
Strong storms possible until 9 PM
Severe Storms possible this evening
Efforts to encourage double cropping
Federal double cropping initiatives looking to lower food prices
Risk of a few strong to severe storms this evening and night.
Sunshine. Then, scattered thunderstorms later in the day.

Latest News

Quincy University class of 2022
QU holds class of 2022 commencement ceremony
Mail carrier
Hundreds of food bags collected for Stamp Out Hunger
Heart Check for Tim
Third annual Heart Check for Tim attracts hundreds
1109 S 9th St. Fire
Fire breaks out on South 9th Street in Quincy