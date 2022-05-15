2022 Bridge the Gap to Health Race raises money for the YWCA

QUINCY (WGEM) - Over 700 runners participated in the 22nd annual Bridge the Gap, an annual run put on by Quincy Medical Group to help raise money for a specific cause. This year’s proceeds went to the YWCA, a local organization which helps the homeless get back on their feet.

“More folks that come into our program, they’re going to receive not just safe housing but also they will be able to address their health conditions,” said YWCA Executive Director Maria Rench.

Rench said they are hopeful to raise enough money today to invest in at least five more units for the homeless. She said it will be very beneficial, especially now since homelessness has been on the rise.

Bridge the Gap hosted multiple runs throughout the morning and afternoon. The run traditionally makes use of Memorial and Bayview Bridges, but due to the recent construction work, the race was redirected along Bicentennial Park, Bill Klinger Trail and smaller, scenic bridges throughout Quincy.

