First responders light up Quincy Town Center for Quincy EMS Day

QUINCY (WGEM) - First responders from around the Tri-States lit up the front parking lot of the Quincy Town Center Sunday afternoon for Quincy EMS Day.

Some of the agencies involved included: Adams County Ambulance, Marion County Ambulance, Pike County Ambulance, Quincy Police Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, the Tri-Township Fire Department and more.

All of the agencies brought their cars, their equipment and their smiles to help teach everyone about the jobs they do.

New at this year’s event was a mock car crash, which was held at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

EMS Captain Derick Wells said having the mock car accident helps showcase just how difficult a first responder’s job can be in serious situations.

“It just shows some of the dangers of what we do and then how that process just kind of works, how we go through and assess patients, and the process that we go through as far as getting the patients from point a to point b out of their vehicles safely,” said Wells.

He said having these types of events are an important way to continue to engage with the community.

“It’s important to get out in front of the public, especially kids, and interact with them. That way they know its safe for us to be called, interacted with, talked to and things like that,” said Wells.

Also on Sunday was the kick off of the 47th annual National EMS Week.

The program, presented by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and the National Associations of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT), helps honor the sacrifice and dedication of EMS workers across the country.

This year’s theme is “Rising to the Challenge.”

There are several daily themes throughout the week, including education, children interaction, EMS Safety and CPR/Stop The Bleed programs.

You can find out more about National EMS Week here.

