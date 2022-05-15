Fort Madison city officials to address vacant, dilapidated properties

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Fort Madison Mayor Matt Mohrfeld said the city has identified 400 dilapidated and vacant properties around the city.

He said the city is working to address this by reaching out to those property owners and find a solution to either repurpose, remodel or remove the buildings from the properties.

“We need 400 units of housing in Fort Madison,” Mohrfeld said. “Single family dwelling, apartments, condos, rentals, everything. So now, we’re hitting several goals. Removing a blighted, ugly project, bringing a fill of new housing, and so it’s win-win.”

Mohrfeld said the city is mapping out a plan to potentially put this at the top of the city development plan. He said more discussions will be coming forward at future council meetings.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.