Hundreds of food bags collected for Stamp Out Hunger

By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Mail carriers all around Quincy went through their mail routes on Saturday to collect bags of nonperishable foods intentionally left out by mailboxes and doorsteps to help stock up nine food pantries in Adams County.

Quincy’s USPS Route 22 Carrier George Meyer said he had already collected 50 bags of food on his route alone within the first two hours.

“This comes at a crucial time for food pantries,” Meyer said. “Because the kids are starting to get out of school and they’re seeing a lot more people come into the food pantries and some help with their meals and everything, so this food drive gives them a good boost for the next month, month and a half.”

Meyer said USPS will collect food bags in Quincy all throughout next week.

