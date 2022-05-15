Meteorologists meet with weather service to improve cooperation

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (WGEM) - As the severe weather on Friday showed, impactful weather can strike at a moments notice.

The WGEM Stormtrak Weather Team, along with the National Weather Service (NWS), puts lots of effort into getting weather information out to the public as soon as possible.

That partnership is important, which is why the National Weather Service office in St. Louis held a media workshop on Saturday morning.

Held on the St. Louis University campus, broadcast meteorologists from Columbia, Jefferson City, St. Louis and here in the Tri-States attended, including meteorologist Logan Williams.

Throughout the workshop, NWS meteorologists discussed recent severe weather setups across the Midwest, some changes to NWS products coming in a couple of years and the growing concern over fire weather messaging.

The overall goal of the workshop was to build relationships and improve cooperation and coordination, something Warning Coordination Meteorologist Kevin Deitsch said was very important.

“So whether people flip on the TV, or look on their phone, or talk to their neighbor, they’re all kind of hearing the same thing. And so if broadcast meteorologists and the national weather service can be on the same page with what we’re saying to people, then people are more likely to react when bad weather happens,” said Deitsch.

He said the viewers also have an important role in helping tell the weather story, by providing storm reports when damaging weather strikes.

“Storm reports are crucial to what we do at the National Weather Service. Especially being farther away from our radar which is down in St. Louis, we really can’t see below eight to nine thousand feet so knowing what is going on at the ground is crucial,” said Deitsch.

How To Send Reports

When there is active weather across the region, viewers can submit photos and videos to the Stormtrak Weather Team by clicking here

The team has a Facebook page called StormTrak Weather - WGEM News, and a twitter page with the handle @WGEMWeather.

You can find the NWS St. Louis on Twitter with the handle @NWSStLouis, and the Facebook page US National Weather Service Saint Louis Missouri.

The NWS office in St. Louis covers: Knox, Lewis, Shelby, Marion, Monroe, and Ralls counties in Missouri. They also cover Adams, Brown and Pike counties in Illinois.

Meanwhile, the NWS office in Lincoln, Illinois covers Scott and Schuyler Counties. Their Twitter handle is @NWSLincolnIL and their Facebook page is called US National Weather Service Central Illinois.

The Northern tier counties of Scotland, Clark, Lee, Hancock and McDonough Counties are covered by the NWS office in the Quad Cities. Their Twitter handle is @NWSQuadCities and their Facebook page is US National Weather Service Quad Cities Iowa/Illinois.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.