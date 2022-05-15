QU holds class of 2022 commencement ceremony

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy University graduates closed a chapter in their lives on Saturday afternoon at QU’s 2022 commencement ceremony.

The ceremony was held at the QU football stadium with about 180 new graduates.

“You know, a lot of their time here at the university has been spent during COVID years,” said QU Senior Director for University Advancement Matt Bergman. “So they didn’t really have a full, traditional four-year experience like other students have had over the years. So we’re extremely proud of all their accomplishments that they’ve had here at Quincy University.”

Former Quincy Media President Ralph A. Oakley gave the commencement speech sharing his own experiences at Quincy University.

