Redevelopment plans for Bow Lake in Barry, IL in the works

By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BARRY, IL. (WGEM) - Bow Lake, which was formerly a golf course, was bought out by investors last March, and City Administrator Jeff Hogge said there are multiple discussions on the radar as to what could go there.

“There’s supposedly a hotel involved with it,” Hogge said. “Possibly a restaurant, and then (the investors) want to do some type of apartments, maybe some duplexes and some individual houses.”

Hogge said Barry is already facing the tremendous need for more housing and said most locals are on board with this.

“With our marijuana cultivation plant here in town, they’re up to about 350 employees now,” Hogge said. “We need more apartments, this kind of stuff.”

Barry resident and Bainbridge Suite Cafe Owner Pamela Utterback said with many of her employees commuting from out of town, she hopes the Bow Lake redevelopment plans will bring more living units to Barry.

“You always have people looking for a place to live,” Utterback said. “I think if we had an apartment building, and it was well taken care of and well-managed then that would be a better outcome for Barry.”

Utterback said more people living in Barry would be an economic drive to her and other businesses in Barry, also stating the other lodging option, a hotel wouldn’t serve a purpose.

“Barry just is not big enough for it,” Utterback said.

Hogge said as plans move forward, the city will be responsible for getting sewage and water to Bow Lake. He said whoever fills the space would be responsible for gas and electricity.

