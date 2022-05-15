Third annual Heart Check for Tim attracts hundreds

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds of families turned out to Knights of Columbus on Saturday at the third Heart Check for Tim, an annual event in memory of 26-year-old Tim Haley who unexpectedly passed away in 2017 from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a heart condition that can go unnoticed and undiagnosed.

At the event, Quincy Medical Group gave out free heart checks to teenagers and included activities such as Wiffle ball, cornhole, poker, raffles and silent auctions to raise money for the Tim Haley Fund and Tim Haley Scholarship at QMG helping children diagnosed with heart conditions get the help they need.

“I think Tim would be very proud of this,” said Haley’s cousin and event organizer, Matt Witte. “I mean, we set up a very family-friendly, kid-friendly event, having a lot of fun, raising money for a great cause and testing high school students kind of hoping they don’t have to suffer the same kind of loss our family had to deal with.”

Witte said the previous Heart Check for Tim events raised over $30,000.

