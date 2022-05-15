Advertisement

WIU holds the Class of 2022 commencement ceremony

WIU Commencement ceremony
WIU Commencement ceremony(WIU)
By Jayla Louis
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - Western Illinois University celebrated it’s graduates over the weekend.

WIU students and alumni gathered on Friday and Saturday in Macomb for their graduation ceremony that recognized their academic and personal accomplishments. On Sunday, WIU students gathered in Moline to continue their celebration.

WIU had a total of 1,476 students that were eligible to participate in the ceremonies. 1,065 of those students were undergraduates, and 411 graduated with their master’s degrees.

One student, Nicole Combs of East Peoria, IL, graduated with her doctorate in educational leadership.

If you couldn’t attend the ceremonies you can watch them on the WIU YouTube page.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1109 S 9th St. Fire
Fire breaks out on South 9th Street in Quincy
Jonathan Lewin
Lewin declines Quincy Police Chief position
Bruce Gilker, Jr
Quincy man found guilty of sexual assault, exploitation of a child
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Many of the stronger storms will likely pass to the South of the Tri-States.
Rain Chances Return Sunday

Latest News

MC Well Represented At State
WGEM Sports At Ten - Saturday (May 14th, 2022)
Hundreds of food bags collected for Stamp Out Hunger
Hundreds of food bags collected for Stamp Out Hunger
Third annual Heart Check for Tim attracts hundreds
Third annual Heart Check for Tim attracts hundreds
Meteorologists meet with weather service to improve cooperation
QU holds class of 2022 commencement ceremony