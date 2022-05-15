WIU holds the Class of 2022 commencement ceremony

MACOMB (WGEM) - Western Illinois University celebrated it’s graduates over the weekend.

WIU students and alumni gathered on Friday and Saturday in Macomb for their graduation ceremony that recognized their academic and personal accomplishments. On Sunday, WIU students gathered in Moline to continue their celebration.

WIU had a total of 1,476 students that were eligible to participate in the ceremonies. 1,065 of those students were undergraduates, and 411 graduated with their master’s degrees.

One student, Nicole Combs of East Peoria, IL, graduated with her doctorate in educational leadership.

If you couldn’t attend the ceremonies you can watch them on the WIU YouTube page.

