Babies over 6 months can have whole cow’s milk if formula is not available, experts say

The AAP says whole cow’s milk is an option for older babies if formula is not available, as long as the child doesn’t need a specialty formula for allergies or other health needs.(Onfokus/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - Babies over six months of age can have whole cow’s milk, according to a new recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

The new guidance comes amid the infant formula shortage in the United States.

The AAP says whole cow’s milk is an option for older babies if formula is not available, as long as the child doesn’t need a specialty formula for allergies or other health needs.

However, the AAP says cow’s milk isn’t ideal, but it is better than diluting formula or trying to make it at home.

If you must feed your baby cow’s milk, it should be limited to 24 ounces per day, the AAP says.

In addition, toddler formula can be substituted for regular infant formula for babies who are close to a year of age.

