Beautiful, tranquil day before several chances of rain this week

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off a little cooler this morning with temperatures in the 50s. High pressure is building into the region which will lead to a gorgeous sunny day. A few cumulus clouds will develop this afternoon. Cumulus clouds are the fluffy white clouds that dot the sky and make for a very picturesque day. Northwesterly winds will make for a comfortable day. Highs will be in the upper 70s, with low humidity. The clear skies will continue into tonight, with lows in the 50s again.

Tomorrow, we will enjoy a good amount of sunshine again. Temperatures will be getting a tad warmer, near 80°. Dew points will rise slightly as moisture starts to return, but not enough to make it feel humid. Most of the day will be dry, but by later tomorrow night (after sunset) our rain chances go up. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop and then will turn fairly widespread overnight. A few of these showers and thunderstorms will continue into early Wednesday morning. We will be keeping an eye on these storms, as a few of them could be on the strong side. Large hail and heavy downpours look to be the main threats. With those heavy downpours, some localized flooding is not out of the question.

