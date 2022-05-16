Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 15th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names to birthdays@wgem.com.

Natalie Will

Ross Loos

Steve Dallefeld

Madison Steinkamp

Levi Stark

Beau Miller

Gary Ideus

Krista Mast

Joseph Miller

Shanna Buford

Emily King

Creed Jackson

Linda Miller

Kevin Bainter

Griffin Skees

Rose Richards

Hayden Leilani West

lay-lonee

Janice Predmore

Joan Dennison

Jan Schroder

Levi Stark

ANNIVERSARIES

Aaron & Angi Comrie

Philip & Lisa Parker

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.