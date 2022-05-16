Advertisement

Calm Start to Work Week

A ridge of high pressure moving in will help keep the weather calm Monday and Tuesday morning.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a somewhat more active Sunday with a few isolated showers and storms (and enough evening rain for a sunset rainbow), quiet weather is moving in to begin the work week.

Clouds will begin clearing out heading into the overnight hours, which could allow an opportunity to get outside and see the Total Lunar Eclipse happening from around 9PM through midnight. If cloud cover blocks your view, NASA is hosting a livestream from 10PM to 11PM. You can view that livestream by clicking here.

Clearing skies will stick around through much of the day on Monday as a ridge of high pressure moves in, allowing light Northerly winds and abundant sunshine. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70′s. Temps will stay in the upper 70′s through Tuesday and Wednesday as well, although storm chances will gradually begin increasing once again Tuesday night into Wednesday.

