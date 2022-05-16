DOT launches in-house truck driving school

MOUNT STERLING (WGEM) - Dot Transportation recently launched an in-house truck driver training school at the Mount Sterling headquarters, where student drivers can earn their Class A Commercial Drivers License (CDL) at no cost while getting paid.

Officials at Dot Transportation say many people who are interested in becoming a truck driver can’t take the time off work to go to truck driving school. So, this way, those in training can get paid while learning and not have to worry about finances.

A traditional school would typically have drivers road ready within 16-18 weeks. However, at Dot, that’s accelerated into 12 weeks.

“Existing truck driver programs are very busy with the new law that was implemented where everyone has to go through a CDL class. So, the timing worked out and it made sense for us to go ahead and open our own school.” said Dot’s Mount Sterling Operations Director Duskee Kassing.

Kassing said drivers enrolled at the Dot truck driving school would be making a two-year commitment to work for Dot.

One of the first students to go through the truck driving training school, Pierre Graham, said he is just a couple of weeks away from independently operating a truck across the nation.

“There’s a lot of stuff that you need to know,” Graham said. “And the training is here, so why not take advantage of it, so it’s an 8-week process before they release you if they feel comfortable releasing you.”

Graham has been with Dot since 2010 working in the frozen food warehouse, now he will be on the other side making the food deliveries.

“When I made the step to come over to driver, you know, I thought I was helping out the economy getting food to drivers at a decent time,” Graham said.

Kassing said Monday morning was the start of the fourth truck driving class to take place with four students enrolled. The class sizes cap off at six.

“There are a lot of people that are interested in driving a truck,” Kassing said. “But are just unable to step away from their current employment, and go without a paycheck while taking this class.”

Kassing said with a new class beginning each month, they hope to bring on dozens of new drivers in the coming months.

“Truck driving companies need to continue to work on that supply and demand shortage,” Kassing said. “And we think that this is a great way to continue to grow our fleet.”

