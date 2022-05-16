Hannibal Aquatic Center to open May 28

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department is working to get the aquatic center open at the end of the month.

Recreation Supervisor Mary Lynne Richards said the Hannibal Aquatic Center is opening next Saturday.

The aquatics director has been training lifeguards since last week to prepare them for opening day.

They also have to finish setting up tables and seats around the pool.

Richards said they had a difficult time hiring lifeguards this year, but they were able to fill all open positions.

“It was a little difficult finding lifeguards at first, but this is a really good summer job for a teenager, so we have a really good crew this year. We are working hard,” Richards said.

The Hannibal Aquatic Center will be open every day from noon to 6:00 p.m.

Richards said they will have swim lessons, boat races, and mermaid and shark school for kids.

