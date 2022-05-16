Hospital Report: May 16, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Glen L. Ledbetter, 50, of Hannibal, MO, passed away May 15 at Hannibal Regional Hospital. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Doris E. Koch, age 90, of Quincy, died on May 15 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Debra Sue Kamphaus, age 67, of Hannibal, Missouri, died on May 14 in Hannibal Regional Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Angela Dawn “Angie” Boll, age 62, of Quincy, passed away May 13 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Gabriel K. Cox, 14, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away May 12 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Donald William Klingele, of Clayton, Illinois died May 12 at Heritage Health in Mount Sterling, Illinois. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

May Marie Lehenbauer Inlow, 82, of Hannibal, Missouri and formerly of New London, Missouri passed away May 13, at her home in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

There are no births to report as of now

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.