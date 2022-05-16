Advertisement

Hospital Report: May 16, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Glen L. Ledbetter, 50, of Hannibal, MO, passed away May 15 at Hannibal Regional Hospital. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Doris E. Koch, age 90, of Quincy, died on May 15 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Debra Sue Kamphaus, age 67, of Hannibal, Missouri, died on May 14 in Hannibal Regional Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Angela Dawn “Angie” Boll, age 62, of Quincy, passed away May 13 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Gabriel K. Cox, 14, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away May 12 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Donald William Klingele, of Clayton, Illinois died May 12 at Heritage Health in Mount Sterling, Illinois. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

May Marie Lehenbauer Inlow, 82, of Hannibal, Missouri and formerly of New London, Missouri passed away May 13, at her home in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

There are no births to report as of now

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries, May 14th 2022

Updated: May. 13, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names to birthdays@wgem.com.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries - May 13th, 2022

Updated: May. 13, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names to birthdays@wgem.com.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 13, 2022

Updated: May. 13, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: May 13, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries; May 12, 2022

Updated: May. 12, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names to birthdays@wgem.com.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 12, 2022

Updated: May. 12, 2022 at 3:58 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: May 12, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 11, 2022

Updated: May. 11, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names to birthdays@wgem.com.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 11, 2022

Updated: May. 11, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: May 11, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 10, 2022

Updated: May. 10, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names to birthdays@wgem.com.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 10, 2022

Updated: May. 10, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: May 10, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 9, 2022

Updated: May. 9, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names to birthdays@wgem.com.