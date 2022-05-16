Advertisement

Man arrested on 9 counts of property damage, hides from police in dumpster

Jaymes D Gilbert MUG
Jaymes D Gilbert MUG(Hannibal Police department)
By Jayla Louis
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Police Department arrested Jaymes D. Gilbert, 23 of New London, on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. after getting numerous reports of property damage near the 100 block of Broadway.

A B&B Cinema customer came outside to see Gilbert damaging their vehicle. While the police were being called, Gilbert jumped into a dumpster.

When police arrived, Gilbert got out of the dumpster and attempted to run. A Hannibal Police Officer and an off-duty Missouri State Highway Officer managed to subdue Gilbert.

Gilbert is being held in the Marion County Jail where they are charging him with nine counts of property damage. His bond is a $50,000 cash-only bond.

