Marion County commissioners award four daycares with ARPA funds

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Daycares in Marion County are getting a financial boost, which county officials say will help the community.

Parents in Marion County have been struggling to find childcare.

“There just isn’t enough childcare in the Hannibal, Marion County community. COVID really hurt the childcare industry and people are not able to find childcare and then they are not able to go back to work,” said Jennifer Miller, owner of Grow & Learn Childcare.

There are more than 100 children on the waitlist at Grow & Learn Childcare in Hannibal. Miller said with the $128,500 they received from the American Rescue Plan Act, they will be able to serve 28 more kids in the community.

Miller said they are using the money to build another facility. It will house eight infants and 20 toddlers.

“I’m excited because I am able to help more people and provide quality care at an affordable price,” Miller said.

Miller said the total cost of construction is about $232,000.

They expect to have construction complete before public schools start in August. Miller said she is hiring three staff members to work at the new center.

The county awarded three other daycares with ARPA money: Saint John’s Lutheran Daycare, Zion Lutheran Daycare and Learning Opportunities Daycare. Some of the projects they plan to do include replacing flooring, installing HVAC units and purchasing vans.

The grants range from $13,500 to $135,000.

“It’s kind of a snowball. If the daycares don’t function then people drop out of the workforce. And it’s just kind of a necessity of life right now,” Marion County Presiding Commissioner David Lomax said.

