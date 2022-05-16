Advertisement

QPD honors fallen officers with ceremony

The ceremony included raising the flags to half staff while TAPS was played.
By Logan Williams
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Monday morning started off on a solemn note out front of the Quincy Police Department as a memorial service was held to honor fallen officers.

Dozens attended the service, which featured prayer, a proclamation by Quincy mayor Mike Troup and the playing of TAPS while the flags were raised to half mast.

According to QPD Interim Chief Adam Yates, more than 600 law enforcement officers died across the country last year.

More than 400 officers died from COVID-19 while over 100 officers were killed via felonious activity.

Yates said the service was an important way to recognize the sacrifices that some make in order to help others.

“They’re out there every day working hard for their communities, and officers are injured, assaulted, hurt and sometimes killed, and we just want to recognize the sacrifice that those officers that have fallen in the line of duty have given to their community,” said Yates.

He said this ceremony is especially important given the fact that Quincy has lost officers in the past.

“We’ve had five officers from the Quincy Police Department who have been murdered in the line of duty, and it’s important that we come together and we honor their sacrifice and we remember them,” said Yates.

Those officers include:

  • William Dallas (1876)
  • Thomas Seehorn (1878)
  • Robert Bumster (1919)
  • Osmer Milbert (1957)
  • Frank Howell (1964)

Yates said the best way the public can honor the sacrifices made by law enforcement is to have a respectful relationship with all officers.

