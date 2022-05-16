Advertisement

Quincy police looking to boost recruiting efforts

By Ryan Hill
Published: May. 16, 2022
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy police officials are looking for ways to get more officers into the department.

Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commission chairman Barry Cheyne said they’ve been noticing less people applying to the department.

He said they had 100 applicants at one time in 2014, but this year they only had 28.

Cheyne said they have seen some success through their lateral hiring program which is a way to make it easier for certified law enforcement officers to transition into the force but there are still some challenges, namely the department’s residency requirement.

QPD officers have to live in Adams County with new hires having to move to the area in six months but police leaders have talked about the possibility of removing that requirement

Cheyne said departments are competing to attract officers and said changing residency requirements could help recruitment efforts.

“Money and what the salary is still matters but I think the new paradigm is that giving the option of officers of where they live, where their family is comfortable with, where their kids go to school,” he said.” I think all those kind of things are just as important as a salary consideration.”

Interim police chief Adam Yates said changing residency requirements would be a good way to recruit officers from other counties and other states.

“What we are looking at is a way to just expand the interest to folks that might be wanting to come to work for us but don’t want to have to uproot a family or have to buy a new house or anything like that in order to be able to do that,” Yates said.

Yates said he’s heard of at least five officers in Missouri expressing interest in joining QPD if there wasn’t a residency requirements.

He said he’s also concerned about new hiring policies in the Illinois State Police as he’s heard officers expressing interest in applying.

Yates said not only has ISP shortened their transition period and moved part of it online, applicants would also be allowed to chose which district they would assigned to.

He said changing the residency requirement hasn’t been brought up in about 10 to 15 years but with the department’s labor contract open for negotiation it’s a good opportunity to try and present this idea to the council.

If labor leaders decide to make that change to the contract, it would need to be approved by the city council.

