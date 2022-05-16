Raising awareness for farmers mental health

QUINCY (WGEM) - Many farmers often engage in demanding physical labor, but all that hard work takes a toll on the mind as well.

That’s why local officials are urging farmers to take care of their mental health this month, which is Mental Health Awareness Month.

One resource that’s available is the Farm Family Resource Initiative, which is led by Southern Illinois University.

The initiative was originally tested across a core group of central Illinois counties, but was expanded to all 102 counties last year.

The service offers a free hotline that is available 24/7.

Adams County Farm Bureau Manager Shawn Valter says these resources are important now due to rising input costs facing farmers.

“There’s a lot of economics that go into trying to get a crop in the ground right now. Diesel prices are very high, fertilizer prices are very high, so there’s just a lot of stress from an economic standpoint as well,” said Valter.

Local health officials agree, such as SIU licensed clinical social worker Sarah Bockhold.

She said that there are several advantages to having a hotline available for those in need.

“Not only does it address physical barriers for access to care, but also time. Those can be available 24/7. You can make that better work into a farming lifestyle when you can access something by phone, by text, by email... all those things are very important,” said Bockhold.

She also stressed that it’s helpful considering that the professional on the other side can better empathize with the unique stresses and pressures that face farmers.

Bockhold encouraged anyone who is struggling to receive a normal amount of sleep, maintain a healthy diet, and try connecting with others around you, as all of those steps can help.

If you or a farmer you know needs connected with these mental health resources, they can call the SIU hotline at 1-833-FARM-SOS.

