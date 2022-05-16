Advertisement

Strong to Severe Storms and Heavy Rain

By Brian Inman
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A pleasant overnight is what we can expect from Monday into Tuesday as temperatures drop down into the mid 50s for a morning low. Tuesday some decent sunshine throughout the day, however late in the day we will see some cloud cover on the increase. In the evening hours there is the threat of severe storms as a warm front approaches from the south and southwest. The main threat would be high wind and hail but there is the potential for some short-lived tornadoes late Tuesday night. As the overnight progresses Tuesday into Wednesday we can expect to see heavy rainfall develop across the region. It is possible there could be some strong to severe storms in the mix but the primary threat is going to be heavy rain for the Tri States. The rain should still be going pretty good first thing Wednesday morning but it will exit before noon Wednesday. Temperatures will remain above normal through Friday. At this time it looks as if there could be another bout of severe storms Friday. A cold front will slash through the region dropping temperatures down on Saturday and Sunday to below normal.

