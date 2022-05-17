Brian Inman shares his knowledge at public event

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - WGEM’s Brian Inman shared his knowledge at a monthly event organized by retired Missouri state workers at the Hannibal nutrition center. They invited him so they could be more aware about how to track weather and understand meteorology lingo.

“We enjoyed having Brian here,” said attendee David Day. “And it was very interesting to learn about the different phases of the weather and how he works with it and everything.”

These monthly meetings will often have public officials come speak, such as police and fire chiefs. Day said he has not seen a meteorologist at these events, so they learned a lot.

