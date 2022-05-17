The City of Quincy’s email system expected to be up and running Tuesday after cyber attack last week

QUINCY (WGEM) - The City of Quincy is still investigating the cyberattack that disrupted emails and phones last week, halting communication between departments and the community.

Mayor Mike Troup expects their emails to be back up and running by the end of the day Tuesday so they can communicate internally and externally.

Troup said their IT Department shut everything down and is slowly going through their systems to find exactly what is infected and how much is infected.

He said he still doesn’t know who or what caused the attack. He said the city hasn’t been asked to pay a ransom for the attack and doesn’t know if hackers gained access to their systems by an employee clicking on a phishing email, which they have been trained not to do.

“I know this last year, I personally went through it, too. So I’m sure there’s going to be even more to do and then what improvements do we need to make to minimize and eliminate the risk of this kind of thing happening again,” Troup said.

Troup said what remains unaffected is the water treatment plant, garbage and recycling, central services, the airport, and city employees’ payroll.

He said, right now, they can still only accept cash and checks for utility payments but hopes they will be able to take cards again sometime this week.

Although the mayor said they’ve made progress in the last few days, he said it’s going to take weeks to review all the information for this attack.

Meanwhile, the council approved Monday night nearly $18,400 for the Fire Aldermanic Committee and Fire Chief.

Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp said this approval will make sure firefighters’ gear is functioning up to standards and will provide funds for their computer-aided dispatch reporting systems.

The council also tabled the mayor’s appointment for Steve Bange as Engineer Manager.

The first reading of an ordinance to create a Director of Public Works Position for Jeffrey Conte took place Monday night. Troup said that would replace his current title of Utilities and Engineering Director.

Troup said the idea is for Bange to then take care of day-to-day engineering needs as Conte steps into a bigger role with more responsibilities.

Several aldermen expressed concern because they want to deal with creating Conte’s position before trying to fill some of his current duties with Bange.

“I don’t necessarily have a problem with this. But I wish we were hiring more people, to do more work and not more people to manage more because we seem confused enough with management,” Quincy 4th Ward Alderman Mike Farha said.

The council voted to table Bange’s appointment until Conte is active in the role of Director of Public Works.

