Dry today, but thunderstorms tonight

QUINCY (WGEM) - It is another beautiful morning. We have some upper-level clouds overhead, but overall it is a mostly sunny start to the day. Morning temperatures are comfortable, in the 50s. Through the day we will have gradually increasing clouds. We will have southerly winds, which will lead to slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the low 80s. The southerly winds will also help to bring in more moisture. The return to an active spring pattern will begin late this evening and overnight. A series of waves will move through the region, largely helping to regulate thunderstorm chances. I am expecting a few scattered showers and thunderstorms after 7 PM/ 8 PM. However, the main show arrives overnight. A thunderstorm complex, called a mesoscale convective system (MCS), will evolve this evening to our west. Then, this MCS will move east/southeast towards our area gradually weakening with time. The exact placement of this complex is still being ironed out by the models. Some of the newer models are pulling the MCS further to our south. If this is the case, we would miss out on the chance for strong/severe storms. However, we would still get some non-severe showers and thunderstorms. If the complex moves more east than southeast, we will have the ingredients needed for a few of the storms to be on the strong to severe side. That is, before the system continues to weaken below severe weather criteria as we head through the overnight hours. This threat is mainly for the Missouri side of the Tri-States. The primary threat would be large hail. Although, we can not rule out some strong wind gusts and some localized flooding. These storms will be very efficient rain makers.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.