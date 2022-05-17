Eight Barry businesses receive funding for improvement

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - Money is coming to eight Barry, Illinois, businesses to make improvements and help them operate at full capacity. City Administrator Jeff Hogge said this due in part to there being more money than usual available in the tax increment fund (TIF) bucket due to one project falling through last year.

That means a total of $54,000 was available to the eight applying businesses to put toward interior and exterior improvements.

“We’ve done a lot of work,” Hogge said. “A lot of businesses have put in, like, new windows. The thrift store up here’s a prime example. They had some bad windows, and over a two week period time, they were able to replace all their windows and front doors which helped them out with their electricity.”

Byron Berry, who owns Pharmacy Plus, is one business that received an award for a new door. He said the entryway to his business is difficult to his particularly elder clientele because the hinges are too heavy and the door gets stuck.

“The hinges will be mounted on ball bearings around metal balls,” Berry said. “That allows it to rotate easier and let people get in easier.”

Berry said his business was awarded $6,557 for this project.

Hogge said there’s still about $27,000 left in the TIF bucket for interior improvement, so Barry businesses could still apply.

Businesses must pay for the work up front and is then reimbursed to them after the project is complete.

They have a little less than a year to complete the projects.

