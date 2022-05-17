Advertisement

Hospital Report: May 17, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:19 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Glen L. Ledbetter Jr., 50, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away May 15 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Leroy Paul Lentz, age 67, formerly of Liberty, died on May 16 in Timber Point Healthcare Center, Camp Point, IL. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

E. L. “Len” Moss, 105, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away May 13, at his home in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

There are no births to report as of now

