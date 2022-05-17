Advertisement

Pike County, Illinois, schools get library grants

Rural School Libraries Receive Grant
Rural School Libraries Receive Grant(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Two rural Pike County, Illinois, schools are getting grants from a community fund to help them improve their libraries.

The Ty Rylander Fund and the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri awarded Pleasant Hills Elementary School and Pikeland South Elementary School grants worth $1500 each last week.

Gina Rylander is a teacher at Pleasant Hills Elementary. She said her family started the Ty Rylander Fund after her son, Ty, died in a car crash at age 20.

She said her son loved reading which is why they chose to libraries to get this latest round of grant funding.

“When schools get the funding it has to go to the essentials,” she said. “It has to go to text books and even that is getting cut many times so in order to get just actual books for kids to read, the funding is not there so it’s very important for kids to have leisure reading material.”

She said the money will be used to purchase books and other library equipment. She said the librarian talked to the students about what books they would like to read so the money will be spent well.

Pleasant Hills superintendent Ron Edwards said the $1500 is really helpful for their libraries and school district.

He said it helps make up for the lack of a tax base in the area.

“These kind of grants are great for our small rural schools to be able to supplement with our local funding and state funding,” Edwards said. “These really help out to get the extra things that we want for our children to have.”

The schools have received the money and are now making plans on how to spend it

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaymes D Gilbert MUG
Man arrested on 9 counts of property damage, hides from police in dumpster
Heavy Rain looks likely
Strong to Severe Storms and Heavy Rain
1109 S 9th St. Fire
Fire breaks out on South 9th Street in Quincy
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of May 15th, 2022
Bow Lake
Tri-state residents hope redevelopment plans for Bow Lake in Barry, Illinois creates more housing

Latest News

Palmyra Panthers Celebrate At Home Plate After 2-Run Blast By Nolyn Richards
WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (May 16)
The City of Quincy is still investigating the cyberattack that disrupted emails and phones last...
The City of Quincy’s email system expected to be up and running Tuesday after cyber attack last week
Mayor Mike Troup gave an update on the cyber attack that happened last week as the...
Quincy mayor gives update on cyber attack as investigation continues into how it happened
WGEM stopped in Fort Madison on Monday to help viewers set up their weather apps.
Second to last stop of the StormTrak Weather App tour