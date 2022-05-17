Pike County, Illinois, schools get library grants

QUINCY (WGEM) - Two rural Pike County, Illinois, schools are getting grants from a community fund to help them improve their libraries.

The Ty Rylander Fund and the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri awarded Pleasant Hills Elementary School and Pikeland South Elementary School grants worth $1500 each last week.

Gina Rylander is a teacher at Pleasant Hills Elementary. She said her family started the Ty Rylander Fund after her son, Ty, died in a car crash at age 20.

She said her son loved reading which is why they chose to libraries to get this latest round of grant funding.

“When schools get the funding it has to go to the essentials,” she said. “It has to go to text books and even that is getting cut many times so in order to get just actual books for kids to read, the funding is not there so it’s very important for kids to have leisure reading material.”

She said the money will be used to purchase books and other library equipment. She said the librarian talked to the students about what books they would like to read so the money will be spent well.

Pleasant Hills superintendent Ron Edwards said the $1500 is really helpful for their libraries and school district.

He said it helps make up for the lack of a tax base in the area.

“These kind of grants are great for our small rural schools to be able to supplement with our local funding and state funding,” Edwards said. “These really help out to get the extra things that we want for our children to have.”

The schools have received the money and are now making plans on how to spend it

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.