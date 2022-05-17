Second to last stop of the StormTrak Weather App tour

QUINCY (WGEM) - Wanna stay up to date with the latest weather?

You can do that with our WGEM StormTrak Weather App.

If you don’t know how to download it, or use it, we can help you with that as WGEM continues to hold a tour for its StormTrak Weather App.

On Monday, we were at the Hy-Vee in Fort Madison.

One user of the StormTrak App, Tim LaCroix, told us how the app is so useful to him.

“I got the app on my phone and wanted to let you guys know how great it’s been. I work at a store in Burlington and when I’ve closed a few times, it’s helped me plan my night,” LaCroix said.

The final stop of the weather app tour will be on May 23 at the Hy-Vee in Quincy on Harrison Street from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

