Severe weather possible

Timing of severe storms
Overnight Strong storms may wake parts of the Tri-States
Overnight Strong storms may wake parts of the Tri-States(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We continue to monitor the potential for some strong to severe storms across parts of the Tri-State area. The threat looks as if it is overnight and into the early morning hours. We are seeing indications that the bulk of the storms will slide south of the area into Central Missouri. But there’s still an out side chance that we could see some thunderstorms roll through Knox, Marion, Ralls, Monroe and Pike county. The main threats would be large hail and high wind, there is also the potential for some flash flooding. The rest of the area may still see some decent thunderstorms and some moderate rainfall but the bulk of the severe weather looks like it will stay south of us. Once The storm passes, by Wednesday around noon, we are setting ourselves up for a pretty decent Thursday with sunshine and temperatures rebounding back up at the mid 80s. We have another shot of showers and thunderstorm Friday and Friday night continuing into Saturday. Then the weekend looks as if it will be cooler with daytime high temperatures only topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

