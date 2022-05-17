Target to attract more businesses around it, two at former Ruby Tuesday location

Autoplay Caption

QUINCY (WGEM) - As renovations continue at the former Kmart building, plans to bring new businesses to the old Ruby Tuesday location are still underway.

With Target moving into the old Kmart building, that’s bringing four more businesses to the area, two of which will go where the old Ruby Tuesday is.

The Ruby Tuesday in Quincy closed back in 2016. Old ketchup bottles, greasy plates and falling ceiling tiles are inside.

The property at 3701 Broadway will include multiple one-level buildings covering about 15,000 square feet.

An on-site representative with Innovative Construction Solutions Inc. Alan Krinsky said the four new businesses will likely be national fast-food or store chains.

Quincy Director of Planning and Development Chuck Bevelheimer said with a big box store like Target coming to the area it will help more businesses to sprout up around it.

“I’m expecting some of those fast casuals, some of the national brand retailers are going to want to have a presence on the former Kmart lot,” Bevelheimer said.

Quincy resident Debbie Holtz thinks more visitors from out of town will come to Quincy with new stores popping up.

“Now that we are getting more items, more stores, more business, that’s gonna attract a lot more people,” Holtz said.

Quincy resident Tracy Orne agrees.

“I’m sure we are gonna see a lot of our neighbors from the Tri-State area coming to the big box stores and other businesses as well and I think that’s gonna help the economy as a whole,” Orne said.

The Ruby Tuesday building was infested with rats and the ceiling is falling apart so construction crews said the building is not salvageable.

Construction crews plan to tear down the building after they re-level the parking lot this summer.

The Target store is set to open by May 1, 2023.

LOOK INSIDE the old Ruby Tuesday building before it comes down for new development. The latest on the plans for the old Kmart property tonight on WGEM News at Five. Posted by WGEM News - The Tri-States' News Leader on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.