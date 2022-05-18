2x4s for Hope founder indicted on theft charges

QUINCY (Herald-Whig) - One of the founders of 2x4s for Hope who was relieved of his duties last year is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the organization.

Mark S. Lawrence turned himself in on a warrant Wednesday morning and appeared with his attorney Don Schuering, in Adams County Circuit Court.

Lawrence, 63, was indicted on one count of theft over $100,000 and one count of theft over $10,000.

The charges allege he stole U.S. currency from the organization between Jan. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020.

Judge Roger Thomson set bond at $15,000 and Lawrence’s next court appearance for June 1.

Lawrence and his wife, Chris Lawrence, were abruptly removed from the organization on Nov. 15, 2021. The couple also was subject to a temporary restraining order by 2x4s for Hope.

The organization was founded by the Lawrences in 2015.

The indictment’s release comes just days after the Lawrences filed a defamation suit against the members of the 2x4s for Hope Board of Directors.

Filed May 11, the suit alleges the board sent a letter to the Illinois State Police alleging that the Lawrences “committed a criminal act of misappropriation of funds.”

The suit claims that the Lawrences were falsely accused of criminal conduct and each member of the board knew the allegations were false.

The Lawrences claim that the board members’ statements maligned their reputation and caused them to suffer emotional distress and embarrassment and the “loss of their reputation in their community.”

