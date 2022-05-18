Building at Seventh and State catches fire

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy firefighters are on scene at a structure fire at Seventh and State.

A Quincy Fire Department spokesperson said the vacant building caught fire about 5:45 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

The spokesperson said investigators will be on-site later to determine the cause of the blaze.

The building previously caught fire a few years ago.

A neighbor told WGEM News she has seen squatters entering and leaving the building.

