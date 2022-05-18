Daycare shows support for Quincy Police

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local Little Angels were out in full force to show their support for the Quincy Police Department.

Little Angels Child Care made cards and gift baskets to give to the officers as part of National Police Week.

The children played with the officers while also getting to see the police cars.

Child Care Coordinator Jessica Jones hopes this interaction will help create a bond between the children and officers.

“There’s some great police officers and we are here to support the police officers and I think it’s great to start out young,” Jones said.

Little Angels Child Care and Preschool plans to host more events like this to continue showing their appreciation to working community members.

