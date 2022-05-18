Advertisement

Early voting begins May 18 for Iowa’s June 7 primary

Lee County auditor Denise Fraise said the board of supervisors set a public hearing to approve...
Lee County auditor Denise Fraise said the board of supervisors set a public hearing to approve new precinct boundaries.(WGEM)
By KUOO Radio
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KUOO) - Wednesday is a key day in kicking off Iowa’s primary election process.

County election offices are now open for early in-person voting from May 18 through June 6.

May 18 is also the first day county auditors can start mailing absentee ballots to voters who requested them. Absentee ballots must be received by your county auditor by 8 p.m. on June 7 to be counted in the primary election.

In-person voting will also be available on the day of the primary election, June 7.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruby Tuesday sign.
Target to attract more businesses around it, two at former Ruby Tuesday location
Jaymes D Gilbert MUG
Man arrested on 9 counts of property damage, hides from police in dumpster
A few strong to severe storms will be possible this evening/tonight.
Dry today, but thunderstorms tonight
Now that the remodel to a popular, low-income housing complex is almost done, tenants both old...
Quincy tenants say revamp of low-income apartments helps city’s housing issue
Barrett Golden, 2, shocked his mom when he used the DoorDash app on her phone to order 31...
Toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers using mom’s phone

Latest News

Decision 2022
Iowa Primary: Lee County voter information
Street Tax
Knox City votes in favor of continuing street tax
New London sales tax measure could improve parks
New London voters approve sales tax increase
Proposition K.I.D.S. passes
Proposition K.I.D.S. passes
Road
Wayland voters turn down Special Road District tax levy increase