Advertisement

Heating up Thursday

Severe threat over for now
The mercury is on the rise Thursday
The mercury is on the rise Thursday(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - There are some major changes in the forecast for overnight into tomorrow morning. The thunderstorms that roll through the area on Tuesday night should push any potential for heavy rainfall south of the region. We still could see some scattered showers first thing Wednesday morning but the likelihood of a major storm complex rolling through looks very low. The forecast was calling for a heavy rain event to develop overnight in our area. But that will now shift south into central Missouri. Temperatures will rebound on Thursday, possibly as high as the upper 80s with sunshine. The humidity will start to ramp up on Friday and we will bring in the potential for more showers and thunderstorms Friday through Friday night possibly continuing through Saturday. Significantly cooler temperatures Are expected Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the mid 60s

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaymes D Gilbert MUG
Man arrested on 9 counts of property damage, hides from police in dumpster
Heavy Rain looks likely
Strong to Severe Storms and Heavy Rain
1109 S 9th St. Fire
Fire breaks out on South 9th Street in Quincy
DOT transportation school
DOT launches in-house truck driving school
A few strong to severe storms will be possible this evening/tonight.
Dry today, but thunderstorms tonight

Latest News

Evening Weather Forecast 5/17/22
Evening Weather Forecast 5/17/22
Overnight Strong storms may wake parts of the Tri-States
Severe weather possible
Noon Weather 5/17
Noon Weather 5/17
A few strong to severe storms will be possible this evening/tonight.
Dry today, but thunderstorms tonight