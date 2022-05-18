Heating up Thursday

QUINCY (WGEM) - There are some major changes in the forecast for overnight into tomorrow morning. The thunderstorms that roll through the area on Tuesday night should push any potential for heavy rainfall south of the region. We still could see some scattered showers first thing Wednesday morning but the likelihood of a major storm complex rolling through looks very low. The forecast was calling for a heavy rain event to develop overnight in our area. But that will now shift south into central Missouri. Temperatures will rebound on Thursday, possibly as high as the upper 80s with sunshine. The humidity will start to ramp up on Friday and we will bring in the potential for more showers and thunderstorms Friday through Friday night possibly continuing through Saturday. Significantly cooler temperatures Are expected Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the mid 60s

