Job fair coming to Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s an opportunity for veterans, people with disabilities and those older than 50 to get hired in the Quincy area.

The West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging is hosting a job fair Friday.

There will be more than 20 employers there in fields like industrial work, health services and housing.

Field representative Mary Crawford said while the job fair is open to all ages, it’s a good way for older people who have already been in the workforce to get hired again.

“We want to highlight that people who have been in the job market can continue to grow dynamically and play a really important role, as long as there is investment form the employers and participation from the job seekers,” Crawford said.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center.

It is free to attend.

