Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor pauses campaign after arrest

Rick Stewart.
Rick Stewart.(KWQC/Rick Stewart)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Libertarian Party candidate for Iowa Governor, Rick Stewart, says he has paused his campaign following a recent arrest for civil disobedience.

This past week, Stewart says he was detained at the Washington, D.C. headquarters of the DEA on the charge of simple trespassing.

Stewart says he was protesting the denial of experimental psilocybin therapy to a friend with stage four cancer. During the event, seventeen protesters, including Stewart, staged a “die-in,” and were arrested. A die-in is defined as a protest or demonstration where a group of people gathers and lies down as if dead.

