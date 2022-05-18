Macomb to get public input on potential TIF district renewal

MACOMB (WGEM) - The city of Macomb aims to keep development going by renewing and redefining its tax increment finance district. The TIF takes property taxes and invests them into business and residential improvements in that district.

“The TIF district that we’re replacing that expired in December of last year, had been in place for over 30 years,” Mayor Mike Inman stated.

Inman said in the best interest of the residents, the City Council would like to have the public’s input on the potential renewal of the expired TIF Downtown East Side district. In doing this, he said the city council recently approved an interested party registry for those businesses and residents within that district.

Inman said the Lamoine Assisted Living Facility is one of many examples in which TIF district financing zones has helped with city improvements.

The facility, which used to be a hotel, was built in the 1920s and deteriorated over time. Until, developers picked up the blighted building and fixed it up rather than tearing it down.

“The roof, everything was dilapidated,” said Lamoine Assisted Living Facility’s Executive Director Tammy DeCounter. “We were able to recover the staircase, that is original to the hotel.”

She said the investment was important to create a space for the now 43 residents living there.

“It’s a staple in the community,” DeCounter said. “We have residents that went to prom here, we have residents that were married here. So it’s really cool to see them come back to where they started their lives and where they get to end their lives.”

The Downtown East Side TIF meeting is set to take place at 5 p.m. June 13 in the City Council chambers. The meeting is for the public to receive information and also give input.

