MCPT looks to get smaller buses, combat driver shortage

MACOMB (WGEM) - Transit officials in Macomb are trying to combat a bus driver shortage by obtaining smaller buses.

McDonough County Transportation Transit Director Miranda Lambert said it’s called “micro-transit.” These buses would operate in the regular transit routes, but operating them would not require a CDL license.

She said the idea is to widen the hiring pool and potentially attract more workers.

“An opportunity came up with us through the consolidated grant procurement program through IDOT,” Lambert said. “And this is an opportunity for agencies to be able to apply through grants for vehicles. “

Lambert said they hope to receive five new vehicles through the grant application.

She said they expect to have an answer by the end of summer.

