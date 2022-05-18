Advertisement

MCPT looks to get smaller buses, combat driver shortage

Bus route
Bus route(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - Transit officials in Macomb are trying to combat a bus driver shortage by obtaining smaller buses.

McDonough County Transportation Transit Director Miranda Lambert said it’s called “micro-transit.” These buses would operate in the regular transit routes, but operating them would not require a CDL license.

She said the idea is to widen the hiring pool and potentially attract more workers.

“An opportunity came up with us through the consolidated grant procurement program through IDOT,” Lambert said. “And this is an opportunity for agencies to be able to apply through grants for vehicles. “

Lambert said they hope to receive five new vehicles through the grant application.

She said they expect to have an answer by the end of summer.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruby Tuesday sign.
Target to attract more businesses around it, two at former Ruby Tuesday location
Jaymes D Gilbert MUG
Man arrested on 9 counts of property damage, hides from police in dumpster
Barrett Golden, 2, shocked his mom when he used the DoorDash app on her phone to order 31...
Toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers using mom’s phone
Now that the remodel to a popular, low-income housing complex is almost done, tenants both old...
Quincy tenants say revamp of low-income apartments helps city’s housing issue
A few strong to severe storms will be possible this evening/tonight.
Dry today, but thunderstorms tonight

Latest News

Quincy crews trim trees.
Quincy crews trim trees
Gavel and Jail
Quincy man sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth
Macomb TIF district.
Macomb to get public input on potential TIF district renewal
Work being done in Quincy's South Park.
Work being done in South Park to prep for Quincy Grand Prix