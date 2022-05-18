Morning rain, then clearing

QUINCY (WGEM) - A thunderstorm complex has been moving eastward towards the Tri-States, but as it does it continues to lose organization. This weakening will continue, but we will still get some rain. In fact, we have showers this morning, mainly south of Quincy. Some of the rain has been on the lighter side, but there have been some heavier pockets as well. Along with a little lightning and thunder. The rain will continue through the morning, gradually moving a little further north. However, some counties will completely miss out on this rain. Especially those on the northern tier of the Tri-States. For those that get the rain, it will clear out from west to east before noon. Late in the afternoon, a few popup showers will develop and look to clip the far northeastern tier. These will be very hit or miss. Otherwise, through the day the clouds will very gradually start to break apart and then will start to clear out. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s. For tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow will shape up mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Winds will be coming out of the south and it will be a little breezy. Wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph will be possible. With the sunshine and breezy southerly winds, temperatures will be much warmer. Highs will reach into the upper 80s. We will see a slight increase in humidity as well.

