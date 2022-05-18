New Iowa law requires gas stations to sell E-15

QUINCY (WGEM) - Cheaper gas may be coming to pumps soon in Iowa.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill Tuesday mandating gas stations sell E-15, a gasoline blend that’s 85% gasoline, and 15% ethanol.

State senator Jeff Reichman said it took two years to make the law a reality and it will be a benefit for all Iowans.

He said a lot of pushback and compromise went into the measure, in order to get gas stations and other interest groups on board. Reichman said they added waivers to the bill to exempt some stations who would find the upgrade too burdensome or expensive.

“A lot of concessions were made, meeting the governors priority and we think this will be good for Iowa,” he said. “We’re pretty confident, we’re very confident of that, that it will be good for Iowa, good for the economy, extra tax revenue, extra demand, and also help the consumers at the same time. It should be a win all the way around and we are really happy about it,” Reichman said.

He said the mandate could also generate up to $440 million in tax revenue for the state.

Reichman said while it can be hard to predict how much consumers could save at the pump, he said it could be between six to 15 cents per gallon.

He said farmers could also benefit as well.

Farmer Bob Dodds said farmers have been working hard to get E-15 available all year round. He said corn prices went up by 1.2% when it was announced E-15 would be available all year round. Dodd said this can open up opportunities for local farmers and is good for the country as well.

“Farmers are a really reliable source for fuel and I think it’s much better than looking to other countries outside the U.S for our energy needs,” he said. “Also that money is spent here locally which supports our local communities which is positive.”

