Quincy man sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth

Gavel and Jail
Gavel and Jail(AP)
By Jim Roberts
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy, Illinois, man, Warren Mason, 29, formerly of the 1400 block of North Third Street, was sentenced Tuesday to 60 months imprisonment, to be followed by 48 months of supervised release, for distributing more than five grams of 99% pure methamphetamine on two occasions in Quincy.

According to the Department of Justice, at the sentencing hearing, United States District Judge Sue Myerscough heard evidence presented by the government that on Jan. 29, 2019, Mason distributed 6.5 grams of highly pure methamphetamine and on Feb. 4, 2019, he distributed 8.1 grams. It was also determined that while initially on bond on the federal charges, Mason committed felony domestic battery for which he was convicted in Adams County Circuit Court and for which his federal bond was revoked.

The DOJ reported the statutory penalties for conspiracy to distribute five but less than 50 grams of methamphetamine is a minimum of five years and up to 40 years imprisonment, up to a $5 million fine, and up to four years of supervised release.

