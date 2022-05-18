Quincy tenants say revamp of low-income apartments helps city’s housing issue

QUINCY (WGEM) - Now that the remodel to a popular, low-income housing complex is almost done, tenants both old and new, who had a hard time finding housing when they moved to Quincy, said they’re thankful for this development.

Carissa Mallory has been a tenant at the Quincy Housing Authority’s Frederick Ball location for about three years.

She was displaced to this apartment just across from the newly renovated units for about two years, during the process of the remodeling.

“I watched it from the ground up and uh when I came into the apartment initially, I was very impressed. I was like, wow, this is really great. Like, hey, I just won a prize,” Mallory said.

Claude Weddington, who moved to Quincy from Mississippi, said this project helps fill a need in the shortage of housing in Quincy.

“I like it because I had a hard time finding a place when I first got up here,” Weddington said. “I know about hard times and stuff like that. So a place like this here, I really appreciate it.”

Quincy Housing Authority Jerry Gille said the remodel brought the number of units from 59 to 65, modernized them and made them bigger.

“We did this to improve, uh, living conditions and living standards for our tenants or for applicants in the Quincy area as an example,” Gille said.

He said they improved living conditions, without increasing the price of rent.

“We didn’t want to do that. We wanted to keep the rents uh affordable for low-income households and uh we’re very very, uh, thankful that we were able to do that,” Gille said.

“Mine is affordable, it’s been affordable and I appreciate it staying that way, even having the nice apartment that I do,” Mallory said.

Gille said they have a few more things to complete at the site like a playground and landscaping.

He said bad weather and getting materials have set them back a bit, but he hopes to have it all done in a couple of weeks.

One unit of the Frederick Ball site caught fire last month.

Gille said it set them back a bit, but not much. He said the unit sustained significant damage and until they finish with insurance claims, they can’t fix it. He said the neighboring unit also experienced water damage, but that has been handled. Meanwhile, all other units at the site are occupied.

Gille said they review their five-year project plans with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development each year. He said they plan to revamp the 80-year-old Lampe High Rise site by replacing doors, HVAC systems, and mailboxes. They will replace doors and bathtubs and tuckpoint the building at the nearly 60-year-old Indian Hills location and add water heaters at their location off of Broadway.

“It’s just kind of, uh uh, splattering of, uh, projects that we got planned for the next couple years. Um, usually what happens is we throw those plans out and then something else more pressing occurs and kind of catches us off guard a little bit, but hopefully we’ll be able to see most, if not all of those projects all the way through,” Gille said.

