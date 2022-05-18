Some dry days and some wet days

QUINCY (WGEM) - We will have a clearing sky overnight, the wind will be light and the temperatures drop down to the upper 50s for a morning low. Thursday looks like a mostly sunny day and temperatures warming up under a south wind. Daytime high temperatures reach up to the middle to upper 80s. There will be severe storms rolling in parts of the Midwest but they will not be in our neck of the woods. Storms will be confined to the north of us in Iowa and just to our south rolling through parts of Central Illinois. Friday there will be a few scattered showers in the area as a cold front nearly stalls out near the Tri-State area overnight Friday night to Saturday. That stalling frontal boundary will be the focus for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms through most of the day on Saturday. The storm system finally moves and the showers exit by Sunday morning. While it will be mostly sunny Sunday, temperatures will only reach the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.