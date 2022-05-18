Trial in carjacking, sexual assault case set to begin next month

QUINCY (WGEM) - Bradley S. Yohn, accused of carjacking and sexually assaulting a 70-year-old Adams County woman, will stand trial next month.

Yohn appeared Wednesday afternoon in Adams County Court for the first time since being allowed to represent himself in the case.

Judge Roger B. Thomson ordered the trial to move forward and start June 21 after both Yohn and prosecutors said they are ready for trial.

At Yohn’s request, Thomson also ordered the Adams County Circuit Clerk’s office to produce all files they have on the case to Yohn by the end of the week.

Assistant State’s Attorney Joshua Jones told Thomson that not all of the witnesses they had intended to call are available during the time the trial is scheduled to take place.

Jones said an Illinois State Police DNA analyst is only available on Tuesday of the trial week. He said the analyst will be asked to testify out of order, if necessary. Jones also said a shoeprint analyst is not available and would not testify.

“That evidence is not exculpatory to the defense,” Jones said.

Yohn said he had not received a list of witnesses to be called by the state. Thomson told him that all the names in the discovery files provided by the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office were eligible to be witnesses.

“Every name you’ve got in the packet before you is a potential witness,” Thomson said.

Thomson also ordered prosecutors to file an official discovery request to Yohn. In Adams County, those requests from prosecutors are presumed to be filed. However, Thomson asked the state to do it formally since Yohn has not practiced law in Adams County before.

Yohn faces two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, all Class X felonies, and residential burglary, a Class 1 felony. Those charges are in connection with a Nov. 9 incident that allegedly began along the North Bottom Road.

He also faces felony charges in two other cases. He was charged with vehicular hijacking stemming from an Oct. 31 incident.

He faces charges of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony; two counts of theft or unauthorized control of property over $500 but under $10,000, Class 3 felonies; and criminal sexual abuse, a Class 4 felony. Those charges stem from an Oct. 14 incident.

Yohn is being held on a $15 million bond, which is believed to be the largest bond amount ever set in Adams County.

