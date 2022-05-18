Advertisement

Two new congregational officers welcomed to Salvation Army

Two new congregational officers coming to Salvation Army
Two new congregational officers coming to Salvation Army(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Two new Salvation Army congregational officers were welcomed to the Quincy-Hannibal area today. Captains Brandon and Megan Lewis met with the Quincy Executive Committee members and other Salvation Army leaders at the Kroc Center. Both have traveled around the country serving other Salvation Armies.

“What God has taught me is just the depth of his love for everyone. And, I’m hoping to share with others just how deep that love is,” Megan Lewis said.

The Lewises will officially join the Quincy-Hannibal area Salvation Army in early July.

